Organised labour. the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), have declared that a nationwide strike will commence on Tuesday, November 14.

According to The Nation, the workers reached an agreement at the meeting of the leaders of the two leading unions in Abuja on Tuesday, November 7.

The Tuesday meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the union was described as an unusual one.

This announcement followed the beating of the national president of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, during a protest in Imo State last week.

