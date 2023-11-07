Self-acclaimed seer, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, has said the APC would do all it can to retain power in Kogi state, dashing the hope of PDP's Senator Dino Melaye

Primate Ayodele while commenting on the coming 2023 Kogi state gubernatorial election, said he sees confusion in the main opposition party, the PDP

Primate Ayodele projected that there would be violence in the poll, asking security agents to be adequately prepared for the task ahead

Lokoja, Kogi state - Primate Elijah Ayodele, the spiritual leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has tipped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to win the governorship election in Kogi state on Saturday, November 11.

Alhaji Ahmed Ododo is the flagbearer of the APC, and the anointed candidate of the incumbent governor, Yahaya Bello.

"Kogi election would favour APC" - Ayodele

Making a prediction ahead of the highly-anticipated poll, Primate Ayodele said the Social Democratic Party (SDP), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and others will fail in their bid to displace the APC. The cleric cited the opposition parties ‘inability’ to come together.

He wrote on his official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle recently:

“In Kogi state, the coming gubernatorial election would favour the ruling party. The opposition could not form a coalition to defeat the APC.

“It is only a coalition of the oppositions that can give them victory over the APC.”

