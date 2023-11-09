Kogi state, Lokoja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) cleared a total of 18 candidates for the November 11 gubernatorial election in Kogi state.

The candidates are jostling to take over from the incumbent Governor Yahaya Bello in January 2024.

The top contenders are the APC candidate, Usman Ahmed Ododo, SDP's Yakubu Muritala and Senator Dino Melaye of the PDP.

However, all 18 candidates will be on the ballot papers on Saturday, in all the polling units across the state, according to the INEC website.

Here is the list of all the candidates and their parties:

List of 18 political parties and their candidates

Hon. Leke Abejide - African Democratic Congress (ADC)

Senator Dino Melaye - Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Musa Salihu Mubarak - New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP)

Okeme Adejoh - Labour Party

Usman Ahmed Ododo - All Progressives Congress (APC)

Jubril Usman Oyibe - Accord Party

Braimoh Olayinka Adenehon - Action Alliance (AA)

Achimugu Augustine Abu - African Action Congress (AAC)

Sunday Frank Onoja - Action Peoples Party (APP)

Dauda Utenwojo - Allied Peoples Movement (APM)

Ilonah Idoko Kingsley - All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)

Julius Elukpo - Action Democratic Party (ADP)

Mohammed Kabir Umar - Boot Party

Dirisu Bala Abdulgafar - National Rescue Movement (NRM)

Abdullahi Bayawo - Peoples Redemption Party (PRP)

Omale Samson Agada - Young Progressive Party (YPP)

Suleiman Taiye Fatimah - Zenith Labour Party (ZLP)

Yakubu Muritala Ajaka - Social Democratic Party (SDP)

Labour Party adopts PDP’s Melaye ahead of Kogi guber election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Labour Party has adopted PDP's Melaye as its candidate for the Kogi governorship election.

The former federal lawmaker said the alliance is to remove Kogi state from the darkness of the APC-led government of Governor Yahaya Bello.

Melaye speaks on Bello’s alleged agenda

Legit.ng also reported that Melaye made an allegation against Governor Bello.

The PDP candidate alleged that Bello is seeking a third term through a proxy.

Bello, who is in the final months of his second term as Kogi governor is backing his party’s candidate, Ahmed Ododo, to succeed him, but Melaye believes the governor is tacitly trying to remain in power through Ododo.

