Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has stormed Kogi state to drum support for Senator Dino Melaye, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate

Both men were pictured together in a social media post by the PDP presidential bannerman via his official X page

Atiku confirmed that he and his delegation were in Kogi state to join the PDP grand rally supporting its candidate, Senator Melaye

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil society, courts, and metro

Lokoja Kogi - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential bannerman, Atiku Abubakar, has once again expressed his support for Senator Dino Melaye, the party's governorship candidate in Kogi state.

In a social media post accompanied by photos on the official X page of Atiku, the former vice president revealed that he was in Kogi state for the grand rally of the PDP ahead of the governorship poll slated for Saturday, November 11.

Senator Dino Melaye will be at loggerheads with the candidates of the APC and SDP for the governorship seat of Kogi state. Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Twitter

Atiku, on Thursday, November 9 via X, wrote:

"My delegation and that of the @OfficialPDPNig, are live at the residence of Sen. Tunde Ogbeha for the grand rally of Sen. Dino Melaye, the PDP governorship candidate in Saturday's election."

According to the photos seen by Legit.ng, Senator Melaye was pictured with Atiku, the party's national chairman, Umar Damagum and Melaye's running mate, Habeebat Deen.

Senator Melaye will go head to head with the governorship candidate of the APC, Usman Ododo and another people's favourite, Muritala Ajaka of the SDP, who hails from the Igala tribe, the predominant and most populated ethnic group in Kogi State.

Kogi Guber: Nigerian witches give Dino Melaye one condition to hand him victory at poll

In another report, Senator Dino Melaye is facing increased scrutiny in the competition for the next governorship of Kogi state.

The White Witches and Wizards Association of Nigeria have advised the ex-lawmaker to visit them.

They assert that such a meeting could enhance Senator Melaye's prospects of realising his aspirations as the executive governor of Kogi state.

Pastor Suleman drops terrifying prediction about Kogi guber poll

Meanwhile, Pastor Eneojo Suleman has warned of the likelihood of violence in the upcoming Kogi state gubernatorial election.

Pastor Suleman predicted the possible outcome of the poll, tipping the APC for victory.

The religious leader also delivered positive news for the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and its candidate, Murtala Ajaka.

Source: Legit.ng