Lokoja, Kogi - The gubernatorial candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in the upcoming Kogi state governorship election, Otunba Olayinka Braimoh, has refuted claims suggesting that he withdrew from the race in favour of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Senator Dino Melaye.

Braimoh, determined to secure victory and offer the leadership that the people deserve, emphasised his commitment to the election and dismissed rumours of stepping aside for Melaye.

The AA candidate expressed confidence in securing victory at the gubernatorial poll and becoming the next governor of Kogi state. Photo Credit: @Olayinka4gov

As quoted by The Nation, Braimoh said:

"False claims are clear signs that oppositions are jittery of his rising acceptance across the state with the record defections from major parties and their endorsements."

Kogi governorship poll: "I'm still in the race," says AA candidate

Through his media aide, Musa Olumayowa Yakubu, Braimoh asserted his dedication to liberating the people of Kogi from what he described as the remnants of slavery.

The candidate from the AA expressed astonishment upon learning about the accusation that he compromised his integrity for Melaye.

He urged his supporters to ignore the misleading report, expressing confidence in the readiness of Kogi residents for a significant change based on his extensive campaigning across all 21 local government areas.

He said:

“I confidently reassure all residents that I have not and will not step down for anyone as I am poised to win at the poll."

