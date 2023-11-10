Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Kogi state, Lokoja - Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state will be replaced by a new governor, following the decision and the votes of the good people of the state on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Ex-governor Idris Wada and the late Abubakar Audu, ruled the people of Kogi before Bello took over in 2016. Photo credit: Idris Wada, Abubakar Audu, Yahaya Bello

The permutations are high, ahead of the Kogi state guber election

But the incumbent governor hails from Kogi Central, while his deputy is from the eastern part of the state.

Since 1999, three governors, the late Abubakar Audu, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, and Captain Idris Wada came from Kogi East, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, (Kogi central) while Chief Clarence Olafemi (Kogi west) in an acting capacity governed the state for 60 days.

The past governors’ tenures showed that Kogi east has ruled the state for 16 years, from 1999 to 2016; while Kogi Central, where the incumbent governor, Bello, hails from has been in the saddle of the state’s affairs from 2016 till date.

The electorates will, however, decide who leads them from among the top contenders in a keenly contested race, which includes Bello's anointed candidate, Usman Ododo.

As the struggle for who succeeds Governor Bello takes a new twist, a few hours from now, with predictions from both political actors, pastors and prophets with major contenders and political parties talking tough, Legit.ng goes down memory lane and compiles the list of previous governors in the state below:

Full list of past and present governor of Kogi state

Augustine Aniebo (1998 - 1999)

Augustine Aniebo, born on March 23, 1950, is a retired Nigerian army brigadier general who served as military administrator of Kogi State from 1998 to 1999.

During the regime of General Abdulsalami Abubakar, he handed over to the elected civilian governor Abubakar Audu on May 29, 1999, at the start of the Fourth Republic.

Aniebo left office on 29 May 1999 without swearing in his successor, handing over by proxy.

Abubakar Audu (1999 – 2003) All People's Party, (APP)

Prince Abubakar Audu was the second democratically elected governor of Kogi state.

The strong-willed politician was born on October 24, 1947, but died on November 22, 2015.

The late Audu was a Nigerian career banker and politician who was the first civilian governor of Kogi state.

He ruled Kogi state twice (first in the Third Republic and second, in the Fourth Republic). His first tenure was from January 1992 until November 1993 and the second from May 29, 1999 to May 29, 2003.

The politician died due to a bleeding ulcer before the announcement of the election results on November 22, 2015, while seeking to be re-elected as governor on the platform of Nigeria's ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ibrahim Idris ( 2003 - 2008, 2011) (PDP)

Idris, an Igala, emerged as the second executive governor of Kogi state on the PDP platform in April 2003, after defeating the then governor Prince Abubakar Audu of the All People's Party, (APP).

The Nigerian politician and businessman who served as governor from 2003 to 2011, was succeeded by his brother-in-law captain Idris Wada, who won the election in December 2011 and took office in January 2012.

Clarence Olafemi (2008–2011) (PDP)

Olafemi ruled the people of Kogi state in 2008 in an acting capacity, (February 6, 2008 - March 29, 2008).

He assumed office after the removal of the governor, Ibrahim Idris and his deputy, Philip Salawu by the Supreme Court.

Olafemi, a former speaker of the Kogi state assembly, handed power back to Ibrahim Idris on March 29, 2008, after Idris had won a fresh election.

Idris Wada (2011 - 2016) (PDP)

Idris Ichala Wada born August 26, 1950, is a Nigerian retired pilot and politician.

But on December 9, 2011, he made history and emerged as the third (3rd) Governor of Kogi state on the platform of the PDP.

Idris was however succeeded by Yahaya Bello on January 27, 2016, after losing the 2015 Kogi State gubernatorial election.

Yahaya Adoza Bello (APC)

Bello is the current governor and the fourth civilian governor of Kogi state.

Born June 18, 1975, Bello is a Nigerian businessman and politician who has served as the governor of Kogi state since 2016.

A member of the APC, Bello has been the youngest governor in Nigeria throughout his term in office.

Interestingly, Bello will hand over power to his successor following the outcome of the governorship election in the state on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

