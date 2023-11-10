The former governors of Bayelsa State have made significant contributions to the development of the state.

Since the creation of the state, Bayelsa has produced five elected executive governors.

One of those governors, Goodluck Jonathan, later became Nigeria's Vice President and President.

Bayelsa State is a coastal state located in the southern part of Nigeria, nestled in the Niger Delta region.

Created in 1996, it is one of the country's youngest states, yet it boasts a rich cultural and historical tapestry. The state is characterised by its intricate network of waterways, mangroves, and creeks, making it a picturesque yet challenging terrain.

Diepreye Alamieyeseigha became the first democratically elected governor of Bayelsa state. Photo Credit: New York Times/Henry Seriake Dickson/Oli Scarff

Source: UGC

Yenagoa, the state capital, serves as the political and economic hub, while the Ijaw people, with their vibrant traditions and customs, form the predominant ethnic group in Bayelsa.

The state's economy revolves around agriculture, fishing, and the burgeoning oil and gas industry, contributing to Nigeria's overall economic landscape.

This short piece will spotlight the Bayelsa state governors since 1999.

Diepreye Alamieyeseigha (1999 - 2005)

Diepreye Alamieyeseigha, a member of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), was the first civilian governor of Bayelsa State, serving from 1999 to 2005.

His tenure was marked by several challenges, including allegations of corruption and money laundering, ultimately leading to his impeachment in 2005.

Alamieyeseigha's case became popular in the press after he infamously escaped British immigration, disguising himself as a woman.

Goodluck Jonathan (2005 - 2007)

Following the impeachment of Alamieyeseigha, his deputy, Goodluck Jonathan, assumed office as the governor of Bayelsa State.

He later became the Vice President of Nigeria and, in 2010, the President of Nigeria when President Umaru Yar'Adua passed away.

Timipre Sylva (2007 - 2012)

Timipre Sylva, also a PDP member, was elected governor in 2007.

He served two terms from 2007 to 2012 but was ousted during his second term in office.

Both achievements and controversies marked Sylva's tenure, and he was the first governor in Bayelsa State to be reelected for a second term.

Seriake Dickson (2012 - 2020)

Seriake Dickson, also a member of the PDP, assumed office as the governor in 2012 and was reelected for a second term in 2016.

His time in office focused on development and infrastructural projects, education, and healthcare, among other areas.

Douye Diri (2020 - Present)

Douye Diri, a member of the PDP, became the governor of Bayelsa State in February 2020 after the Supreme Court of Nigeria declared him the rightful winner of the gubernatorial election.

He succeeded Seriake Dickson and has worked on various developmental projects and initiatives since taking office.

Diri seeks a second term in office in the upcoming gubernatorial polls slated for Saturday, November 11.

