Kogi: "How Winner Will Emerge Between APC, PDP, SDP", Political Analyst Predicts

The Kogi State governorship election scheduled to be held on Saturday, November 11, has been predicted to be a tight race between the candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Barrister Titilope Anifowoshe has explained that winning the election in Kogi State is largely dependent on the populous tribe in the North-Central State.

Topping the candidates list is Usman Ododo of the APC, Dino Melaye of the PDP and Muritala Yakubu Ajaka of the SDP.

Speaking with Legit.ng, the legal icon explained that the Igala and Ebira people would determine the Saturday poll in Kogi. She added that the deciding factors are the people of Kabba, Yagba and Lokoja, the state capital.

However, the legal luminary disclosed that the dominating and populous tribes in the state were already divided while expressing the optimism that the will of the people would prevail.

Anifowoshe said:

May the people's will prevail. In my view, Kogi politics are largely centred on the Igala and Ebira tribes. Kabba, Yagba, and Lokoja would be the decisive factors, but they are divided between the PDP, APC, and SDP, making the race tight.

My hope is that the election proceeds in a free and fair manner.

Igala people in the Eastern senatorial district have governed the state for over 20 years and still want to have control of the state in their holds. They are the most populous tribe, with nine of the 21 local government areas in the state.

On the other hand, the Ebira still wanted to produce Governor Yahaya Bello's successor, who is from the region, Kogi Central senatorial district, to equal the years that the Igala people have spent to govern the state.

The dominant people of the Kogi West senatorial district, Okun, are the second largest group of people in the state, but they have not been privileged to produce a governor since the creation of the state.

However, the vote of the people of Kogi West is already divided as Melaye has another contender from the region, Leke Abejide, a member of the House of Representative, representing the people of the Yagba Federal Constituency.

The name of the African Democratic Congress (ADC)'s candidate has become an household in the constituency because he has been paying WAEC fees for pupils in secondary schools in the constituency since he was first elected as a federal lawmaker.

