The APC governorship candidate in Kogi State, Usman Ododo, has been caught in a video referring to himself as a woman

Ododo might be trying to shade his political opponent from the PDP, Dino Melaye, who is not married

Some Nigerians have taken to the comment section of the video and expressed mixed reactions about the development

Usman Ododo, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the Saturday governorship election in Kogi, has been caught making a gaffe while public speaking when he referred to himself as a "married woman."

It was suspected that the APC governorship aspirant was trying to shade his political opponent in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dino Melaye, who was not married.

APC Usman Ododo makes a gaffe few days before election Photo Credit: Usman Ododo, Dino Melaye

Source: Twitter

APC Usman Ododo makes gaffe

In the short clip, Ododo was heard saying:

"We want to assure you that I, Ahmed Usman Ododo, I'm a married woman, I am responsible."

One Morris Monyo shared the video of the APC candidate on Twitter on Tuesday, November 8. He captioned the video:

"See the best brain that APC had to offer in Kogi state for Governor."

How Nigerians react to Ododo's gaffe

Taking to the comment section, some Nigerians reacted. See their reactions below:

Joseph Arinze prayed to God to deliver Nigeria from APC. He said:

"God, will you deliver Nigeria from the hands of the APC?"

Maestro expressed optimism that the state's people will do something about it. He said:

"Kogites are watching and sadly might not do anything willingly or unwillingly."

Ifeanyichukwu urged the ruling APC to do away with unqualified members. He said:

"APC should remove the rotten members if it wants to survive after Tinubu."

Collins joked that only the state's outgoing governor, Yahaya Bello, would know who "her" husband is. He said:

"Na only Yahaya Bello go know who her husband be oh!!!"

Timilehin Daniel described the APC candidate as an advocate of the LGBTQ. He said:

"Married Woman? This one go legalise LGBTQ lmao."

See the tweet here:

Kogi 2023: Dino Melaye, Ododo, Ajaja, and other candidates to watch out for

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Kogi State governorship election on November 11 will be determined by several factors, including tribe and popularity.

Igala people in the Eastern senatorial district have governed the state for over 20 years and still want to have control of the state in their holds. They are the most populous tribe, with nine of the 21 local government areas in the state.

Source: Legit.ng