It is just 4 days to the 2023 Imo state gubernatorial election; one of the three off-cycle polls that will be held before the end of the year

The two top parties in the election are believed to be the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

A former house of assembly hopeful, Razaq Aderibigbe, spoke to Legit.ng and talked up the chances of Uche Odunzeh, his party's standard-bearer

Owerri, Imo state - Adekunle Razaq Aderibigbe, a chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Lagos state, has said Uche Odunzeh, the candidate of the party in the coming Imo state governorship election, “stands a chance of gaining more acceptance and support” towards the poll.

Speaking in an interview with Legit.ng, Aderibigbe said Odunzeh is a strong contender in the upcoming poll.

Imo election: 'NNPP candidate not a pushover'

The Lagos NNPP chieftain cited Odunzeh’s ‘youthfulness’ as well as his political antecedent. Odunzeh, 42, is a former member of Nigeria’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Aderibigbe told Legit.ng:

“The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate is not a pushover.

“Hon. Uche Ben Odunzeh is young but not new in the political terrain being a former PDP stakeholder.

“Considering the brouhaha surrounding the incumbent candidate, Gov. Hope Uzodimma, and loggerheads with the Labour Party (LP) and People’s Democratic Party candidates, Odunzeh stands a chance of gaining more acceptance and support towards the election.

“There is no doubt that gathering the maximum number of votes in the Imo gubernatorial election is a tough nut to crack. Still, the loggerheads between the other major parties have opened more doors for the NNPP guber candidate.”

INEC pledges to upload results on IReV

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that INEC made a strong pledge ahead of the Saturday, November 11, off-cycle elections.

INEC, with a few days to the governorship polls in Kogi, Bayelsa, and Imo states, assured Nigerians that polling unit results will be uploaded in real-time on the Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

