The build-up to the Imo state gubernatorial polls is proving to be heated and might lead to an imminent postponement

There are disparities and reservations from the opposition's end about the state electoral umpire

Things got worse as the peace accord meeting organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ended in disarray

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil society, courts, and metro

Owerri, Imo - An INEC-organised peace meeting before the Imo State governorship election ended in chaos in Owerri, the state capital, on Tuesday, November 7.

As reported by Punch, INEC's National Commissioner representing the South-East, Kenneth Ukeagu, ordered journalists to turn off their cameras and devices, leading to a disturbance.

The Imo gubernatorial poll has been slated for Saturday, November 11. Photo Credit: Hope Uzodimma/Samuel Anyanwu/Athan Achonu

Source: Facebook

During the interactive session, turmoil erupted as attendees, particularly traditional leaders, hastily left the venue due to opposition from members of the Labour Party and the Peoples Democratic Party against Ukeagu's directive.

Trouble began when Ukeagu told journalists to switch off their equipment, a move contested by the Labour Party deputy governorship candidate, Tony Nwulu, who questioned its reasoning.

Opposition accuses APC of working with INEC to rig election

The opposition parties accused the APC of plotting with INEC to rig the election, leading to a heated exchange.

In the heat of the meeting, it was gathered that traditional rulers, party leaders, and electoral commissioners left the meeting, but it resumed later.

While the meeting resumed, the opposition parties insisted on removing the state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Sylvia Agu, whom they accused of favouring the APC.

The Labour Party leadership criticised the INEC for not removing Sylvia Agu despite opposition protests.

Subsequently, opposition governorship candidates left the meeting and called for Agu's immediate reassignment, accusing INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu of possible misconduct.

Nwulu, the LP candidate's running mate, suggested that if the Inspector General could transfer the state Commissioner of Police, INEC should do the same with Agu.

However, the APC state chairman, Ebere Macdonald, dismissed the opposition's claims as unsubstantiated.

INEC releases 40 polling units where election will not hold in Imo

Meanwhile, INEC has disclosed that an election will not be conducted in 40 polling units in Imo State during the Saturday governorship election.

The electoral body maintained that this was because there were no registered voters from the listed polling units.

INEC then disclosed that electoral officers and materials would not be deployed to the polling units during the election on Saturday.

Source: Legit.ng