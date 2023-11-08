INEC has disclosed that an election will not be conducted in 40 polling units in Imo State during the Saturday governorship election

The electoral body maintained that this was because there were no registered voters from the listed polling units

INEC then disclosed that electoral officers and materials would not be deployed to the polling units during the election on Saturday

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released a list of 40 polling units where the Saturday, November 11, governorship election will not be held in Imo State.

According to the commission in a tweet on Wednesday, November 8, the reason for the action was due to the fact that there were no registered voters in the under-listed polling units.

INEC explains why the election will not be held in 40 polling units in Imo

The electoral commission then notified the stakeholders and the general populace in the state to be aware of the development, adding that electoral officers would not be deployed to the name polling units.

The tweet reads:

"Dear Imolites, please note that there will be no election in the following Polling Units (as attached in frames 1 & 2) with no registered Voters.

"Do not expect personnel and materials at these locations."

PDP, Labour Party to battle APC Uzodinma in Imo

The development is coming three days before the governorship election in the Southeast state, where the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) was recently beaten by some thugs when the workers were protesting.

Political pundits have said that the election would be keenly contested between the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Hope Uzodinma of the APC is seeking re-election, frames while Samuel Anyanwu and Athan Achonu of the PDP and the Labour Party have vowed to unseat the governor.

Okorocha, Ihedioha, and other governors of Imo since 1999

Legit.ng earlier reported that Imo State is set to experience another political change on Saturday, November 11, when the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will be conducting another governorship election in the state.

This is coming as the tenure of Governor Hope Uzodinma will end in January 2024, and a new era is expected to begin in the state.

