The Independent National Electoral Commission has expressed readiness for the forthcoming November 11 off-cycle elections

The nation's electoral umpire assured that the election exercise in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa states would be free, fair and credible

INEC’s acting director of voter education and publicity, Mary Nkem, said all the glitches experienced during the 2023 general elections earlier in the year had been fixed

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has made a strong pledge ahead of the Saturday, November 11, off-cycle elections.

INEC has assured that election results will be posted on IReV. Photo credit: INEC Nigeria

Source: Facebook

INEC gives fresh update ahead of November guber poll

INEC, with a few days to the governorship polls in Kogi, Bayelsa, and Imo states, assured Nigerians that polling unit results will be uploaded in real-time on the Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Mary Nkem, INEC’s acting director of voter education and publicity, gave this assurance on Channels Television’s People’s Townhall on election security in Abuja on Sunday night, November 5.

The official said all the glitches experienced during the 2023 general elections held earlier in February and March, this year, had been fixed.

This assurance, she added, was because “even the mock exercise that we conducted, within two hours, all the results were on the IReV”.

Nkem therefore encouraged all political parties with candidates in the forthcoming polls to have records of the results of all the polling units to monitor collation.

Elections: Tinubu approves N18bn for INEC

In an earlier report, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu approved N18bn for INEC to conduct the Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi governorship elections slated for Saturday, November 11, 2023.

According to the minister of budget and economic planning, Atiku Bagudu, INEC will get the fund out of the N2.1 trillion (N2,176,791,286,033) 2023 supplementary budget.

“Uzodimma planning to rig election”, Labour Party

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that the leadership of the Labour Party (LP) in Imo state accused Governor Uzodimma of plotting to rig the coming election.

LP chairman in Imo state, Calistus Ihejiagwa, alleged that the recent arrest and brutalisation of Joe Ajaero, the president of the NLC, in Owerri was further confirmation that Uzodimma was desperate about his reelection ambition.

Source: Legit.ng