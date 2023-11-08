The PDP in Ebonyi State has faced another implosion as prominent members of the party announced the resignation of their membership

Odefa Obasi Odefa, the former speaker of the State House of Assembly, disclosed the development to newsmen in Abakaliki, the state capital on Wednesday

The former lawmaker in the state resigned along with six PDP ward chairmen, two prominent stakeholders and many others

Abakaliki, Ebonyi - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State has been hunted with another mass defection in Ebonyi State, the state of the minister of works, David Umahi.

This is as a former speaker of the State House of Assembly, Odefa Obasi Odefa and other major stakeholders of the party resigned their membership, The Nation reported.

PDP leaders in Onicha East LGA of Ebonyi resigned

The former PDP chieftain, alongside stakeholders from the Onicha East constituency, dumped the PDP as they resigned their membership from the opposition party.

Odefa presented his resignation letter to the PDP chairman in his Ogudu Okwor Ward in the Oshiri community of the local government.

The former lawmaker confirmed the development to journalists in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital, on Wednesday, November 8.

Joining him are political bigwigs from the PDP and the Labour Party in the local government. They also announced their resignation from their political parties.

List of PDP ward chairman that resigned

Below is the list of PDP chieftains who resigned as well:

PDP Chairman of Ugwu Oshiri Ward PDP Chairman of Okpuzor/Ukawu Ward PDP Chairman Ebyia Oshiri Ward PDP Chairman Abaomege Ward PDP Chairman Ishinkwo/Ukawu Ward PDP Chairman Ogudu Okwor Ward Oshiri Odefa Ogbu Odefa Coordinator of Chukwuma Odii campaign organization in Onicha local government area, former Labour Party Chairman of Onicha local government, Hon. Chinedu Nwokposi. Dr. Pius Okoro a key stakeholder of PDP in Onicha local government and many others.

