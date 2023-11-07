The Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos has affirmed the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s Ibori-Suenu Erhiatake, the daughter of James Ibori, the former governor of Delta State.

Ibori-Suenu Erhiatake is currently representing the Ethiope Federal Constituency of Delta State in the House of Representatives, Daily Independent reported.

The former governor's daughter defeated Rolands Igbakpa of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Halims Ahoda of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Ogboru Michael Etabunor of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the appellate court.

