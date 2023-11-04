Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has been slammed with a lawsuit demanding his disqualification from upcoming governorship polls

The suit also included his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, whose eligibility status is being challenged

The suit brought before the federal high court in Abuja wants all respondents not to be identified as candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

FCT, Abuja - A few days before the much anticipated Bayelsa governorship election, a new lawsuit has been initiated at a Federal High Court in Abuja, aiming to disqualify Governor Douye Diri and his Deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

The lawsuit, which is currently under the jurisdiction of Justice Emeka Nwite, seeks a mandatory injunction ordering the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to exclude Diri and Ewhrudjakpo from the list of candidates representing the PDP in the November 11 election in Bayelsa.

As reported by Premium Times, the suit also seeks a permanent injunction to prevent INEC, its agents, or associates from continuing to announce them as the party's candidates in the upcoming election in Bayelsa.

The lawsuit, identified as FHC/ABJ/CS/1448/23 and filed by a Bayelsan woman named Blessing Clement Azibanagbal through her lawyer, Ifeanyi Nsowu, further requests a declaration that Ewhrudjakpo is not qualified to serve as the deputy governor under the PDP.

Azibanagbal's originating summons, dated October 26 and filed on October 30, also demand a declaration that Ewhrudjakpo is not eligible to be a running mate with Diri.

She also called on the court to declare that the PDP has no valid candidate in the election.

Why Diri isn't qualified

The lawsuit, brought under Rule 3, Order 9 of the FHC Civil Procedure Rules, 2019, seeks a declaration that the PDP lacks a qualified candidate for the governorship election in Bayelsa.

Governor Diri, Deputy Governor Ewhrudjakpo, the PDP, and INEC are named as the 1st to 4th defendants in the case.

The lawsuit raises five issues for determination, including whether a holder of a first school leaving certificate can legally run for the governorship election of a state in accordance with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution.

Consequently, the Judge has scheduled the matter for a hearing on November 30.

