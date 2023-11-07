Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi has made a proposition that might not sit well with the ruling APC administration

Obi suggested that a single five-year presidential tenure should be presented for Nigeria's presidency

The former governor of Anambra state objected to the six-year tenure idea, advocating for a five-year term with a 30-year rotation system, at a press conference in Abuja on Monday, November 6

FCT, Abuja - The Labour Party flagbearer, in the February 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has put forward a proposal for a five-year single presidential tenure for each of the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria.

Obi gave this recommendation at a press conference in Abuja while reacting to the Supreme Court judgment which upheld President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory on the February 25, 2023 election, under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

His proposal comes in response to a recent press briefing by Atiku, flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election.

Atiku had suggested a constitutional amendment to establish a six-year single term for the president, in contrast, Obi disagreed with the six-year tenure idea, advocating for a five-year term with a 30-year rotation system, Channels TV reported.

Obi affirmed that such an amendment to the constitution would result in a functional and productive framework for Nigeria, including the introduction of a single tenure system, The Guardian report added.

“I thank (former) Vice President Atiku Abubakar for his position and his commitment to ensuring that things work better going forward in Nigeria but I disagree slightly,” he said.

He added:

“I will go for a five-year tenure, which will go for 30 years rotational — for a five-year tenure.”

The 62-year-old further proposed the implementation of a quasi-system that would enable leaders in office to simultaneously participate in the legislature.

In addition, he said a mechanism for leaders to be answerable to the public through regular question-and-answer sessions should be established.

