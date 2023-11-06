President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reacted to the attack on the Supreme Court by Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi

Tinubu said Obi should get himself another better vocation after losing the February 25 presidential election

The President said Nigerians rejected Obi at the election because he ran a divisive campaign based on religion and tribe

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged the presidential candidate of the Labour Party(LP) Peter Obi to get himself another vocation after losing out at the 2023 general election.

Tinubu stated this following Obi’s world press conference where he attacked the Supreme Court for affirming the election of the President.

Tinubu said Peter Obi should find another vocation after losing the 2023 general election Photo Credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Mr Peter Obi

This was contained in a statement sighted by Legit.ng and issued by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy on Monday, November 6.

Why Nigerians rejected Peter Obi

According to the statement, Nigerians rejected Obi because he is dangerous to the peace, progress and stability of Nigeria.

“Our admonition to Mr Peter Obi is to find another worthwhile vocation to engage his time henceforth, having been rejected by the majority of Nigerians who didn't consider him qualified to lead our country.

“Nigerians rejected Peter Obi and his demagoguery at the poll because he posed present and future danger to the peace, progress and stability of our country.”

The President asked how Obi expected to win when “he ran the most hateful, divisive and polarising campaign that pitched Christians against Muslims”

The statement claimed Obi’s campaign pitched one ethnic group against the other in a multi-ethnic and multi-religious society.

Onanuga said Obi gave them a forlorn hope to his supporters that he won the election and would prove it before the courts.

He added that the LP candidate could not produce any evidence to back up his claims of rigging and other electoral malpractices at PEPT and the apex court.

“We wonder how the Labour Party candidate expected the courts to do justice on the basis of rumours, lies and false narratives by sponsored partisans and fanatical members of his Obidient Movement.

We expected the Labour Party candidate to know that the Supreme Court or any other court does not give judgment based on public opinion and mob sentiments. Judicial pronouncements are based on evidence, precedents and the rule of law.”

He added:

Finally, we welcome Obi and his party to play the role of the opposition and start preparing for another shot at the presidency in 2027.

We hope by then he would campaign on issues and not whip up religious and ethnic sentiments as he did in the last campaign.

Peter Obi finally reacts to Supreme Court’s judgment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Obi accepted the Supreme Court judgement which affirmed the election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Obi, however, said the judgment would not signify the end of the Obidient movement The former Anambra state governor said with the legal battle over, the Labour Party was now in opposition.

'How Supreme Court allegedly abandoned its responsibility', Obi alleges

Obi alleged that the Supreme Court "abandoned its responsibility as a court of law and policy" in its verdict upholding President Bola Tinubu's electoral victory.

He said the apex court's decision to affirm President Tinubu's election "contradicts the overwhelming evidence of election rigging, false claim of technical glitch, and substantial non-compliance with rules set by INEC".

