Appeal Court Declares Katsina Election Inconclusive, Gives Notable Order, Details Emerge
FCT, Abuja - The Court of Appeal, Abuja, has dismissed an appeal filed by Jamilu Mohammed of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against an earlier ruling of the Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT).
The PEPT's ruling had declared the 2023 election conducted for Faskari/Kankara/Sabuwa Federal Constituency inconclusive.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Mohammed winner of the poll. However, a ruling by the tribunal, which sat in Katsina, declared the election inconclusive and ordered INEC to conduct an election in 20 polling units of Faskari and Kankara local councils.
Per The Nation in a report on Saturday, November 4, the appellate court in its ruling delivered by the Presiding Judge, Justice Moore Aseimo Adumein upheld the position of the Tribunal in declaring the election inconclusive while also fining Mohammed N300,000. The payment is to be paid to the All Progressives Commission (APC) candidate in the disputed election, Shehu Dalhatu Tafoki.
Tafoki is the immediate past deputy speaker of the Katsina state house of assembly.
The Appeal Court further directed INEC to conduct elections in 20 polling units within 30 days.
