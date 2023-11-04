Senator Ifeanyi Ubah has retained his seat as the lawmaker representing Anambra South senatorial district

This was confirmed after a verdict was issued by the appellate court sitting in Lagos on Friday, November 3

The court dismissed the petition of three opposition parties who filed for the cancellation of the election

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil society, courts and metro

In a verdict delivered on Friday, November 3, in Lagos, the Court of Appeal confirmed Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah as the victor in the 2023 Anambra South Senatorial District Election.

This follows the recent switch of the Anambra South Senator, who initially represented the Young Progressives Party (YPP) but moved to the All Progressives Congress (APC), The Nigerian Tribune reported.

Ifeanyi Ubah recently switched camps from YPP to the APC before the court's final verdict. Photo Credit: Senator Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah

The court's decision came after reviewing appeals submitted by Hon. Chris Azubogu of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chris Uba from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Obinna Uzor of the Labour Party (LP).

The Court of Appeal upheld the judgment of the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal in Awka, dismissing the appeals by the APGA, PDP, and LP candidates, deeming them without merit.

With the Court of Appeal's ruling, all legal disputes related to the 2023 Anambra South Senatorial Election have now been concluded.

