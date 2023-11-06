Top PDP stakeholders in the Ikwerre LGA of Rivers State have thrown their weight behind the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, over his rift with Governor Siminalayi Fubara

FCT, Abuja - Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s prominent stakeholders in the Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State pitched their tent with Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), in his rift with his successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The PDP leaders are stakeholders from all the wards in Ikwerre, which is the constituency of the minister and endorsed all the resolutions of Speaker Martins Amaewhule-led House of Assembly, The Nation reported.

Rivers PDP elders backs Wike above governor Fubara Photo Credit: Nyesom Wike, Siminalayi Fubara

They disclosed their position in a communique issued on Monday, November 6, after their meeting in Abuja. The PDP leaders subsequently condemned the mob attack on the State House of Assembly complex.

Why PDP elder back Wike in his rift with Governor Fubara

In the communique, which was signed by about 30 PDP leaders, they said the ethnic colouration of the crisis in some quarters of the state was mischievous.

They described all the allegations, including the allegation of the 25 per cent demand from the state allocation by Wike, as fake, spurious and laughable.

The PDP leaders said:

“We stand firm with our highly respected and indefatigable Leader, Chief Nyesom Wike, the immediate past Governor of Rivers State and now Honorable Minister of the Federal of Capital Territory (FCT)."

They said their support for Wike was due to the fact that the former governor has been supporting the people of Rivers State, adding that the developmental prowess of the minister.

