Governor Similanayi Fubara has called on the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, to join him in advancing the progress, security, and well-being of Rivers

In a message on Saturday, November 4, Fubara apologised to the people of the state over what he described as the regrettable anxieties of the last few days

24 members of the Rivers house of assembly recently attempted to impeach Fubara as governor, resulting in turbulence in the state after the governor’s loyalists stormed the Assembly complex in protest against the plot

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Siminalayi Fubara, the Rivers governor, has apologised to the people of the state for what he called ‘regrettable anxiety’, following the political crisis that rocked the state earlier this week.

Governor Fubara also thanked President Bola Tinubu, Rivers elders, and governors with loyalty to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for their intervention.

Gov Fubara tenders public apology over Rivers crisis. Photo credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng writes on the key takeaways from the Rivers governor's public apology:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

1) Factions within the Rivers Assembly

The governor said he was only aware on Monday, October 30, that the state house of assembly had broken into two factions.

He said:

"I got reports (on Monday, October 30) that the state house of assembly had broken into two factions: one claiming to have impeached and suspended the house leader and 3 others preparatory to initiating an impeachment action against me, and the other rival faction impeaching the speaker and deputy speaker, thus sparking off some form of political crisis."

2) Wike's "responsibility"

He said it is the collective responsibility of the immediate past governor and minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and himself, to leverage their positions and influences within and outside the state to advance the progress, security, and well-being of the people.

3) Fubara's assurance of peace

Furthermore, Fubara assured Rivers indigenes that peace will certainly prevail and the government "shall continue to work together to advance the peace, security, progress, and development of our state".

4) Apology to Rivers people

Fubara apologised to the people of the state.

He described the political crisis in the state as “regrettable anxieties of the last few days".

'Wike should support Fubara': INC

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that the Ijaw National Congress (INC) cautioned Wike for insinuating he owns a “political structure” in Rivers state.

INC stated that political structures should not and cannot be anyone’s personal property, adding that political architecture is transient — just like power.

'PDP has adopted Tinubu as their leader'

Legit.ng also reported that Isaac Fayose, the brother of Ayodele Fayose, former Ekiti state governor, mocked the PDP.

In a video posted on his verified Instagram handle on Thursday, November 2, Fayose laughed at the PDP for 'taking their fight' to Tinubu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wike warns antagonists

In another related news, Legit.ng reported that Wike said those accusing him of demanding 25 percent from the Rivers state government are ignorant.

Wike stated this when a delegation of Rivers Caucus in the 10th national assembly comprising three Senators and 11 members of the House of Representatives visited him in Abuja on Thursday, November 2.

Court stops Rivers Assembly from sacking Fubara

Also, Legit.ng reported that A Rivers High Court in Isiokpo Division in Ikwerre local government area (LGA) of the state issued an interim order restraining the Rivers State House of Assembly and Speaker, Martin Amaewhule from impeaching Governor Fubara.

Presiding Judge, Justice Ben Whyte issued the order following a suit filed against the defendants.

Source: Legit.ng