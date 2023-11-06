The PDP has been thrown into another trouble as prominent members of the party joined the APC in Edo state ahead of the 2024 governorship election

Arch Mike Onolememen and Gideon Ikhine, a former minister of works under President Goodluck Jonathan's administration and an ex-guber aspirant who stepped down for Obaseki in 2020 joined the APC on Monday

The two political figures and their supporters were received at Uromi at the headquarters of Esan North East LGA by the APC leader, General Cecil Esekhaigbe (rtd)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been confronted with another defection trail ahead of the Edo State governorship election as prominent members of the party defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Arch Mike Onolememen, a former minister of works who served under the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan, and Gideon Ikhine, an ex-governorship aspirant who stepped down for Governor Godwin Obaseki in 2020 have dumped the PDP in the state, The Punch reported.

It was learnt that the duo were received alongside their supporters in Uromi at the headquarters of Esan North East Local Government Area by the APC leaders in the zone, General Cecil Esekhaigbe (rtd).

APC chieftain receives region that would produce next governor in Edo

Esekhaigbe, while receiving Onolememen and Ikhine on Monday, November 6, said their defector was a ladder to victory for the APC in the 2014 governorship election in the state, adding that the next governor would come from the senatorial district.

The APC chieftain said:

“These are great personalities, they are well known in Nigeria and political circles so what this has shown is that the APC is the party to join. Their presence is very significant because as we prepare for 2024, it is clear that Esan will produce the next governor."

The development is coming at a time governor Obaseki is rounding up his second term administration in the state while preparing for another election.

