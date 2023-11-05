President Bola Tinubu has commented on the judgment of the Supreme Court that dismissed the appeal of Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi

While addressing Nyesom Wike, and other ministers, the president said he was very proud of himself to have defeated his opponents at the poll and at the court

Tinubu reiterated his commitment to the service of Nigeria and reminded his ministers about the promised his administration made to Nigerians

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has shaded Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party after securing victory in the long legal battle with the duo at the Supreme Court.

In a video seen by Legit.ng, while addressing Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and other cabinet members at the recently concluded ministerial retreat, the president said he was proud to have defeated Atiku and Obi at the poll and at the court.

Tinubu was declared the winner of the February 25 presidential election by Mahmoud Yakunu, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday, March 1.

Atiku, Obi approach Supreme Court over Tinubu's victory at PEPC

Atiku and Obi have rejected the outcome of the election and filed petitions against the victory of President Tinubu at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) but the trial court threw out their petitions over lack of merit.

The petitioner proceeded to the Supreme Court to appeal the judgment of the PEPC while Atiku traveled to the United States to unveil the academic records of Tinubu at the Chicago State University to justify his forgery allegation against the president but all were in vain as the apex court also threw out their appeals over lack of merit.

"I am proud of myself. I went for election, I won with your support. They took me to court, I won."

Tinubu to answer questions on missing $15bn, N200m in court

Legit.ng earlier reported that SERAP has sued President Bola Tinubu over the missing $15 billion oil revenues and N200 billion budgeted for refinery repairs.

The accountability group maintained that the missing money was said to have been budgeted for in the years 2020 and 2021.

SERAP prayed the court to compel President Tinubu to order the appropriate agencies to investigate the allegation.

