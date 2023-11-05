President Bola Tinubu has been dragged to court by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) over the alleged missing of the over US$15 billion oil revenues and N200 billion budgeted for refinery repairs.

According to the accountability group, the missing monies were said to have been budgeted and could not be accounted for between the years 2020 and 2021.

SERAP announced the development in a tweet on his social media page on Sunday, November 5.

Source: Legit.ng