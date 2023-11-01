President Bola Tinubu's major opponents have been urged to join hands together and save Nigeria

Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi were advised to support Tinubu's led federal government and offer their advice on the progress and development of Nigeria

APC chieftain, Francis Okoye, gave this admonition while reacting to the supreme court judgment which upheld Tinubu's victory and dismissed Atiku, Obi's appeal for lacking merit

FCT, Abuja - Following the Supreme Court's judgement, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi have been urged to sheath their swords and resolve their differences with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

APC chieftain, Francis Okoye, urged Atiku and Peter Obi to support Tinubu's administration. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,Mr. Peter Obi

APC chieftain sends message to Atiku, Obi after Tinubu's victory at Supreme Court

Recall that the Apex Court, on Thursday, October 26, threw out the appeals of the former vice president, Atiku and Obi, challenging Tinubu's election held in February 2023.

The court in its ruling, validated Tinubu's victory, thus putting to rest all issues generated before, during and after the 2023 presidential election.

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, the convener of the All Progressives Congress, APC South-East Coalition, Francis Okoye, maintained that the election is over, it is time for real governance to take place.

He urged the presidential hopefuls to unite and join hands to support the current administration while noting their advice would come in handy for President Tinubu.

Okoye highlighted major steps Atiku and Obi can take to better their lot in the polity after the Supreme Court's verdict which favoured Tinubu.

The APC chieftain affirmed thus:

"Election has come and gone, it is time for governance and delivering on the renewed hope Mandate cum 8 points agenda of the Tinubu administration and as such he needs all the support he can get from major stakeholders, the opposition and the citizens alike.

"In that I will advise my most respected elder brother Peter Obi of Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party to now sheath their sword and support the current administration to work for the Nigerian masses.

"They should offer valuable advise to Mr President for him to succeed. If they truly mean well for Nigeria as they claimed during the campaign period, let them prove it now by sharing with President Tinubu those novel ideas they have to make Nigeria great again.

"They should not be strong with their ideas. Atiku should not go back to Dubai with his ideas and wait to run again in 2027, we need it now. Finally, the opposition is good in order to check any government, so they should equally remain viable and useful opposition voices to our APC Government but not stupid opposition."

APC chieftain sends word to Nigerians

The APC chieftain, Mr. Okoye, however, urged Nigerians to support Tinubu and not criticise him, noting the former governor of Lagos state has all it takes and is ready to fix the country.

He opined thus:

"As a major APC Stakeholder, I believe firmly that the Tinubu administration will get things right in the next few years, we only need to give them maximum support as citizens and not criticisms and hopelessness all the time. Let's believe in our nation and always pray for our leaders."

