The Northern Youth Leaders Forum (NYLF) has said that people from their region have no right to complain about President Bola Tinubu’s alleged lopsided appointments

The national President of NYLF, Elliot Afiyo said Muhammadu Buhari created a lopsided appointment gap of 80:20 for the North and the south

Afiyi argued that Tinubu is narrowing the gap of alleged lopsided appointments created by Buhari

Abeokuta, Ogun state - The Northern Youth Leaders Forum (NYLF) has reacted to the complaint about President Bola Tinubu’s alleged lopsided appointments.

The national President of NYLF, Elliot Afiyo, said northerners have no right to complain about Tinubu’s appointments, Daily Trust reported.

Afiyo alleged that former president, Muhammadu Buhari created a lopsided appointment gap of 80:20 for the north and the south during his administration.

He stated this while addressing newsmen in Abeokuta, Ogun state

He claimed that Tinubu is narrowing the gap of alleged lopsided appointments created by Buhari

However, he said Tinubu’s appointments are now widening the gap.

“But Buhari came in and created the gap to be 20/80. And even the northerners that they were saying that Buhari appointed were not northerners per se. There were a few cliques, the North itself didn’t benefit from it, but we are now seeing the appointments by President Tinubu are tilting towards the South West. He narrowed the gap that Buhari created, but the gap he is creating now is also widening.

“I would say northerners don’t have the right to complain that the appointments or placements are lopsided. We don’t have the right to complain.”

He called for balance in political appointments in the country.

“But as an advanced citizen, I ask: can we continue like this? If we get an Igbo President, he will appoint Igbos. Where are we going as a nation? So, there is a need for us to balance it.”

