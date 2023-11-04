Amobi Ogah of the Labour Party (LP) has been declared the winner of the House of Representative polls for the Isuikwuato/Umunneochi federal constituency

This was according to the ruling of the appellate court sitting in Lagos on Friday, November 3

Hon. Ogah's means the appellate court reversed the verdict of the election petition tribunal that earlier affirmed Nkiruka Onyejeocha of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

The Court of Appeal in Lagos State has upheld Amobi Ogah of the Labour Party (LP) as the elected representative for the Isuikwuato/Umunneochi federal constituency in Abia state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Ogah the winner with 11,769 votes, while Nkiruka Onyejeocha of the All Progressives Congress (APC) came in second with 8,752 votes, The Cable reported.

Dissatisfied with the outcome, Onyejeocha, a former legislator and current minister of state for labour, filed a petition to challenge Ogah's election.

How election petition tribunal ruled against Ogah's victory

In September, the election petition tribunal ruling favoured Onyejeocha, declaring her the winner.

Ogah appealed this decision, and on Friday, November 3, the appellate court reversed the tribunal's judgment, stating that Ogah's petition had merit.

