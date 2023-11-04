Ex-Gombe State governor, Senator Danjuma Goje, has retained his seat as the lawmaker representing the state's central senatorial district

The appellate court in Abuja affirmed his victory on Friday, November, after dismissing the petition of Abubakar Aliyu of the Peoples Democratic Party

The three-member judges dismissed the opposition's petition due to his inability to produce substantial evidence

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil society, courts and metro

FCT, Abuja - The Court of Appeal in Abuja has confirmed Danjuma Goje's victory as the senator representing the Gombe Central senatorial district.

An appeal by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Abubakar Aliyu, regarding the February 25 senatorial election has been rejected by a three-member panel of judges, Daily Trust reported.

Senator Danjuma Goje was two times elected Governor of Gombe State from 2003 to May 29, 2011. Photo Credit: Ahmed Sani Baraha

Source: Twitter

The panel upheld the decision of the National and State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal in Gombe, which had previously dismissed Aliyu and the PDP's petition against Goje and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The petitioners, led by their counsel Edwin Okoro, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), had alleged significant rigging and irregularities during the election, implicating Goje, the APC, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

However, the three-judge panel, led by Justice Biobele Georgewill, upheld the tribunal's decision and dismissed the petition, citing the petitioners' failure to provide evidence supporting their claim that Goje had participated in the PDP's primary election.

Abia rep: Appeal court reverses tribunal’s verdict and declares LP lawmaker winner

In another report, Amobi Ogah of the Labour Party (LP) has been declared the winner of the House of Representative polls for the Isuikwuato/Umunneochi federal constituency.

This was according to the ruling of the appellate court sitting in Lagos on Friday, November 3.

Hon. Ogah's means the appellate court reversed the verdict of the election petition tribunal that earlier affirmed Nkiruka Onyejeocha of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

LP’s Ireti Kingibe: Major victory as Appeal Court gives verdict in FCT senatorial election

Meanwhile, Labour Party's Senator Ireti Kingibe, has secured a significant win against her opponent at the Court of Appeal.

In a judgment delivered on Wednesday, November 1, the court upheld the election victory of Senator Kingibe.

The appellate court dismissed the appeal filed by former Senator Philip Aduda for lacking substance.

Source: Legit.ng