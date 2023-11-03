The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal of Okey Ambrose Ahiwe, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the March 18 governorship election in Abia State against Governor Alex Otti.

Ahiwe, who lost to the Labour Party candidate, filed a suit on October 30 to join as an interested party in the controversial judgment of a High Court sitting in Kano.

A Kano State court of appeal has, however, dismissed the ruling of the trial court in a fresh verdict.

The apex court described the PDP application as a bubble, adding that its candidate, Ahiwe, had slept on his right if there was any. The Supreme Court then dismissed the appeal, and a fine of N500,000 was awarded against the PDP flagbearer.

Through a proxy, the PDP and Ahiwe filed a case at the Kano High Court, praying for a judgment on the allegation that the Labour Party failed to submit the names of its registered members to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

They therefore urged the court to nullify the elections of all Labour Party candidates, including Governor Otti, in the 2023 election

Source: Legit.ng