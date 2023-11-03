Isaac Fayose, brother to former governor of Ekiti, Ayo Fayose, has said PDP governors have adopted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as their party's leader and father

Outspoken Fayose through his social media page, asserted that politically, there is no opposition is absent in Nigeria

Fayose stated that going by the allegedly meek opposition, it appears President Tinubu will lead Nigeria till 2031

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - Isaac Fayose, the brother of Ayodele Fayose, former Ekiti state governor, has mocked Nigeria's main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a video posted on his verified Instagram handle on Thursday, November 2, Fayose laughed at the PDP for 'taking their fight' to Tinubu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Isaac Fayose mocks PDP over Rivers crisis. Photo credits: Prince Isaac Fayose, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

'PDP has adopted Tinubu as their leader'

Fayose claimed that the incumbent Nigerian leader controls the two main political parties in the country, adding that supporters of Peter Obi 'have gone to sleep'. Obi, a former governor of Anambra state, is the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 2023 election. His cheerers are popularly called 'Obidients'.

Fayose said speaking in pidgin English:

“As Nigeria come be now, na President Tinubu na him be the leader of APC, na him get PDP now.

“Even PDP governors, as dem dey fight, PDP governors dey carry their own fight come meet President Tinubu make he come settle it for them. That means he is controlling the two parties. Opposition, make una gear up o. Obidients sef, they don go bed, they don go sleep. God loves President Tinubu. PDP sef don adopt President Tinubu as their father and leader. God bless Nigeria.”

Tinubu steps into Wike, Fubara feud

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu intervened in the political crisis rocking Rivers state.

The Rivers governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and Nyesom Wike, the former governor of the state and current minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), have recently been engaging in a feud. The conflict has led the state house of assembly to serve an impeachment notice to the governor.

PDP govs move to unite feuding chieftains

Legit.ng also reported that the PDP Governors Forum on Tuesday, October 31, appealed to feuding party members in Rivers state to sheath their swords.

The forum also offered its platform to Governor Fubara and Wike to resort to peaceful containment of their disagreement.

