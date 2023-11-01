FCT minister, Nyesom Wike has received major support in his quest to remain relevant in the political affairs of Rivers state

The elders in Rivers State accused supporters of the Rivers State, Governor Siminalaye Fubara, of fueling the crisis rocking the state by employing propaganda against Wike

The elders advised those pushing Fubara to fight with Wike to desist forthwith and allow the Governor to concentrate on his state assignment

Rivers state, Port Harcourt - On Wednesday, November 1, Rivers state elders weighed into the political situation in the state.

Rivers Elders reveals those pushing Fubara to fight with Wike

They affirmed their support for the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, while urging the state Governor, Siminalayi Fubara to take immediate steps to correct the false narratives against the minister to give room for reconciliation.

Rivers has been enmeshed in crisis following the plot to impeach Fubara by the members of the State House of Assembly loyal to Wike.

At a news conference in Abuja, the elders whose position was declared by Chief Ferdinand Alabraba cautioned Fubara’s “newfound friends” to retrace their steps before throwing the state into avoidable chaos, Vanguard reported.

He said Fubara misread a completely legislative plot as an existential threat, Daily Trust report added.

Watch the video below as Rivers Elders back Wike, cautions Gov Fubara

