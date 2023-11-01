Prominent Nigerian cleric, Primate Elijah Ayodele has shared "a divine warning", urging minister Nyesom Wike to "withdraw any attempt of fighting Governor Siminalayi Fubara"

Ayodele, the founder of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, said he is not surprised by the current political turmoil in Rivers state

The cleric warned Wike to desist from quarreling with Fubara because "he would not succeed and his political career would be at stake"

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, warned Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), that his feud with Siminalayi Fubara, governor of Rivers state, may end his political career.

Primate Ayodele issued this warning in a video posted on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Tuesday, October 31.

“Fight Fubara and forget about politics"

The cleric advised Wike, Fubara's predecessor, to desist from the feuding with the incumbent Rivers governor.

He said about the Rivers political crisis:

“The issue between the Rivers state governor and his predecessor is not a news to us. This is what Wike has started. Wike can never fight Fubara and win. Wike cannot succeed it. It is either Wike stops and allow the young man to rule, or that is going to bring an end to Wike’s political ambition or political expectation.

“Fight Fubara and forget about politics and forget about what you are going to experience.”

