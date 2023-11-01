There is another meeting currently going on in Abuja concerning the political uprising in Rivers state

The closed-door meeting is between the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike and governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

It was gathered that the meeting is part of efforts to intervene over the clash between Wike and Governor Siminalayi Fubara

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, is currently meeting with some governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) behind closed-door in his office in Abuja.

As reported by The Punch, the PDP delegation is led by the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Bala Muhammed of Bauchi state.

The PDP governors arrived at Wike’s office at about 12:40 p.m.

Mohammed was accompanied by the governors of Adamawa, Ahmadu Fintiri; Plateau, Caleb Muftwang; and Taraba, Agbu Kefas.

Wike led the governors in for a closed-door meeting, shortly after they arrived in his office.

It was gathered that the meeting is part of efforts by the PDP governors to intervene in the political uprising in Rivers state, following the attempt to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara on Monday, October 30.

According to Channels TV, the meeting was agreed upon by the PDP governors after their meeting on Tuesday night, October 31.

Part of the agenda of the PDP forum is to reconcile the issues happening between Wike and Fubara and to also reconcile the FCT minister with the opposition party, the PDP.

How Tinubu, PDP governors stopped Fubara’s impeachment

Details of how President Bola Tinubu and the PDP governors stopped the impeachment plot against Governor Fubara have emerged.

Mohammed said Tinubu conferred with Fubara and Wike at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday, October 31.

Both Wike and Fubara had attended the meeting and were sported shaking hands.

Wike finally opens up on rift with Fubara

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Wike said the political crisis rocking Rivers State was being looked into by the leadership of the PDP.

The former governor of the state disclosed the development after a meeting with the PDP governors in Abuja on Tuesday, October 31.

Wike stated that the PDP had taken over the crisis and that it was never an ethnic issue as speculated.

