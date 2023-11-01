President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and PDP governors intervened to stop the political uprising in Rivers state

Tinubu met with the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike and Governor Siminalayi Fubara at the Presidential Villa

Meanwhile, the police arrested about 120 youths for protesting the moves to impeach Fubara in Port Harcourt

FCT, Abuja - Details of how President Bola Tinubu and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors stopped the impeachment plot against Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara have emerged.

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, said Tinubu conferred with Fubara and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday, October 31, The Punch reported.

Mohammed stated this shortly after the Nigeria Police Council met for the first time under the Tinubu administration.

Both Wike and Fubara had attended the meeting and were sported shaking hands, The Nation reported.

Meanwhile, about 120 youths were arrested in Port Harcourt for protesting the moves to impeach Governor Fubara.

According to the sources, the police repelled the youths who had attempted to invade the official residence of the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Martin Amaewhule.

The youth claimed Amaewhule was no longer the House Speaker and attempted to pull down the gates of his house.

The protesters also demanded Amaewhule's eviction from the building before some of them were arrested by the police.

It was gathered that a stray bullet hit one of the youths who bled profusely and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

