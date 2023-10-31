Reports have confirmed that the meeting of Governor Sim Fubara and Nyesom Wike at the Presidential Villa was not for reconciliation

It was gathered that the feuding politicians attended the police council meeting, which had long been scheduled for Tuesday, 31

The report also confirmed that Wike approached Governor Sim, and they exchanged pleasantries by shaking hands

State House, Abuja - An emerging report has confirmed that Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, met at the Presidential Villa due to their attendance at the police council meeting

Reports confirmed that the meeting had long been scheduled for Tuesday, October 31, before the recent feud between Governor Fubara and Wike.

The feuding politicians were said to have exchanged pleasantries with handshakes at the meeting in Asol Rock. Photo Credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike/Sir Siminalayi Fubara

As reported by The Nation, this meeting brought Fubara and Wike together despite their recent involvement in a political crisis in Rivers State.

They were observed outside the Council Chambers of the State House, shaking hands. Several other governors and the National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu were seen engaged in side discussions, while others exchanged light-hearted banter.

Wike's encounter with Gov Fubara

It was gathered by Legit.ng that Wike approached Governor Fubara to exchange pleasantries after his conversation with the NSA.

The meeting also marked the first face-to-face encounter between the Rivers State governor and his estranged mentor since the conflict in Port Harcourt began.

The turmoil in Port Harcourt began on Monday, October 30, when the State House of Assembly, split between Fubara and Wike, made opposing moves.

The Wike faction removed the House Leader, Edison Ehie, and issued an impeachment notice to Governor Fubara.

In response, Fubara's supporters in the House removed the Speaker, Martins Amaewhule, and appointed Ehie as the new speaker.

Appeals for Tinubu's intervention

Prominent leaders from diverse backgrounds in Rivers State have called on President Bola Tinubu to mediate the crisis to prevent a complete breakdown of law and order in the state.

It was gathered that security personnel on-site did not permit journalists to capture images of the moment Fubara and Wike exchanged pleasantries, whether in motion or still.

The Police Council convened to confirm the appointment of Kayode Egbetokun as the substantive Inspector-General of Police.

President Bola Tinubu heads the Council and includes the governors of all states in the Federation, the Chairman of the Police Service Commission, and the Inspector-General of Police.

The most recent meeting of the Nigeria Police Council was held on June 4, 2021, with the then-President, Muhammadu Buhari, presiding over the session.

Several other state governors, including Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Abdullahi Abba (Kano), and Bassey Ottu (Cross River), were also spotted heading to attend the event.

Rivers crisis: Wike trying to become another Tinubu, says Dele Momodu

Meanwhile, the feud between Governor Sim Fubara and FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has begun to attract top reactions.

Netizens have tagged Wike's action against Governor Fubara as an act of godfatherism allegedly practised in Lagos State by President Bola Tinubu.

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu, agreed to this assertion and even dug up a report where Wike preached against it.

