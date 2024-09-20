A man has a goat which he has turned into a pet that follows him to many places when he is moving around

The goat knows the man and it follows him obediently, making people admire the relationship between them

In one video, the man was spotted alongside the goat as they were in the streets when he was jogging

A goat owner is trending due to his relationship with the domestic animal.

The man has a very good relationship with his goat because the animal has come to know him.

The man bonds with his pet goat. Photo credit: TikTok/Mr Cabri.

Source: TikTok

The man, Mr Cabri has become popular on TikTok because of how he relates with his pet goat.

In one of the videos, Mr Cabri was spotted in the streets with the goat. He appeared to be exercising, and the goat was running after him.

In another video, he was walking past a street and the goat was following him obediently.

People are fascinated by how the man bonds with the animal and they have taken to the comment section to express their surprise.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man turns goat into a pet

@Ennypetit said:

"Na dog dey always follow its owner up and down like this. But this amazed me or there is more to this."

@kindness said:

"I once had a goat like this. The mom died when he was little ever since then he has followed us around."

@Pretty V said:

"That how my cat use too follow me."

@GRAND ROYAL said:

"If a person knows what it means for an ANIMAL to like and depend on him. that man is BLESSED. Amen."

@Agbi Trinity said:

"This shows that it how you treat people is how they will recognize your present."

@user9061577110577 said:

"Wen you like the goat. Na so the goat. Na day follow you."

Boy turns hawk into a pet

In a related story, a young boy who owns a bird believed to be a hawk, which he raised from when it was little, showed it online. The bird is now his pet.

The boy was seen in public with the bird, which perched comfortably on his shoulder.

He and the bird have become friends, and social media users who saw the two said they were fascinated.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng