Some unnamed elders in Rivers state have intervened in the brewing crisis in Rivers state as they are set to meet with the FCT minister Nyesom Wike over clash clash with Governor Siminalayi Fubara in Abuja.

According to Arise News, Fubara suspended his planned press briefing pending the meeting of the elders with Wike.

Rivers Elders are to meet with Wike to intervene over the clash with Gov Fubara Photo Credits: Nyesom Wike/Siminalayi Fubara

Source: UGC

The elders reportedly met with Fubara on Monday, October 30.

Fubara meets Rivers PDP elders behind closed door

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Fubara met with the Elders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State behind closed doors.

It was gathered that the meeting was held at the residence of the governor in Government House, Port Harcourt on Monday night.

According to a source who did not want his name mentioned, the elders pleaded with Fubara to shelve further action while the team consulted all parties involved to bring peace to the ensuing crisis in the state.

Fubara reacts to impeachment plot: “I have committed no offence”

The governor insisted he had not committed any offence to warrant impeachment by the members of the Rivers state House of Assembly.

Fubara, who assured the people of the state of getting the dividends of democracy, said he would speak on the matter at the appropriate time.

Wike, Fubara meet at Aso Villa

Legit.ng also reported that Fubara and Wike met at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday, October 31.

The meeting occurred after the Rivers State House of Assembly initiated impeachment procedures against Fubara on Monday, October 30.

The governor and minister seemed to be present at the Presidential Villa for a gathering of the Nigeria Police Council, a constitutional entity responsible for supervising the operations and management of the Nigeria Police Force.

Fubara sacks chief of staff, CSO, 23 LGA chairmen? Rivers government reacts

In the heat of the ongoing political acrimony in Rivers State involving Fubara and Wike, there are allegations that the governor has sacked all his newly inaugurated chief of staff, chief security officer (CSO) and all local government chairmen.

In response to these accusations, the Rivers State government refuted claims that Fubara had dismissed certain staff members and instructed the removal of local government chairpersons.

Source: Legit.ng