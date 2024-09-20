Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.

Benin City, Edo state - Kayode Egbetokun, the inspector-general of police (IGP), has ordered the restriction of all vehicular movement on roads and waterways from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, during the governorship election in Edo state.

The IGP made this known on Friday, September 20, according to a statement signed by the spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

The statement said the IGP mandated that special attention be afforded to individuals with disabilities, pregnant women, nursing mothers, the aged, and those with mobility challenges, ensuring that polling stations in both urban and rural settings are accessible to all.

It partly reads:

“Political parties, candidates, and their supporters are urged to conduct themselves responsibly and in compliance with electoral laws, as any violations or attempts to disrupt the electoral process will be met with the full extent of the law.

“The IGP reaffirms the dedication of the Nigeria Police Force to promoting a safe and democratic environment.

“Through collaborative efforts, we can guarantee that the forthcoming elections in Edo, specifically and the future, are held fairly and peacefully.”

