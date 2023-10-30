Senator Shehu Sani has lambasted the Nigerian Governors Forum for keeping quiet over the impeachment plot against Governor Siminalayi Fubara in Rivers state

The former federal lawmaker said governors face eviction the moment they demand for independence from their godfather

He said other governors and godfathers are watching and learning lessons from the war strategies

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering metro and government policy

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has reacted to the impeachment plot on Governor Siminalayi Fubara by some lawmakers of the Rivers State House of Assembly on Monday, October 30.

Sani said other governors and godfathers are watching how the confrontation will end and are also learning lessons from the war strategies.

Shehu Sani blasts Governors Forum for keeping mute on Fubara impeachment plot in Rivers Photo Credits: Shehu Sani/Siminalayi Fubara

He, however, condemned the Nigerian Governors Forum for keeping quiet.

In a series of tweets on his X page (formerly known as Twitter) @ShehuSani, he said the blood covenant between governors and their godfathers is to become puppets.

He added that the moment the governors asked for independence they were faced with eviction notice.

The blood covenant between the Governors and the Godfathers: When they made you a Governor, it’s for you to be a puppet; If you demand for independence, you face eviction.

The Nigerian Governors Forum will keep mute until one of their own falls.

Other Governors and Godfathers are watching over how the confrontation in Rivers will end; they are also learning lessons from the war strategies.

Fubara: Edward Clark reveals who Wike plans to Install as Rivers governor

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark, accused the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, of plotting to replace Fubara with another Ikwerre man.

Clark said Wike plans to impeach Fubara, force his deputy, Professor Ngozi Odu to resign and install the Speaker of the House of Assembly as Rivers governor.

How Wike wants to use lawmakers to impeach Gov Fubara, Atiku's aide alleges

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Abdul Rasheeth, a media aide to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, revealed that Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Wike, have been in a heated feud over the past week.

He recounted how Governor Fubara almost resigned from the governorship seat due to the gravity of his feud with Wike.

Fubara reacts to impeachment plot: “I have committed no offence”

The governor insisted he had not committed any offence to warrant impeachment by the members of the Rivers state House of Assembly.

Fubara, who assured the people of the state of getting the dividends of democracy, said he would speak on the matter at the appropriate time.

Source: Legit.ng