Emerging reports have confirmed that the Rivers State House of Assembly has served Governor Sim Fubara an impeachment notice.

This development was revealed on Monday, October 30 by a Channels TV correspondent during the live telecast of its breakfast news magazine program, "Sunrise Daily".

Governor Sim Fubara is reportedly in a feud with his predecessor and Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike. Photo Credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara

The Channels TV correspondent said the governor had arrived at the assembly complex alongside the House majority leader, Edison Ehie, whom the Speaker and others had just removed.

Ehie reportedly obstructed the initial effort to start impeachment proceedings against the governor.

During the Assembly session in Port Harcourt, the state capital, the speaker, Martins Amaehwule, revealed that the majority leader was ousted from his position due to his consistent absence from Assembly sessions.

Amaehwule added that approximately 17 House members backed the majority leader's removal, Daily Trust reported.

The governor's supporters gathered outside the Complex, initiating a protest against his impending impeachment.

These events unfolded shortly after a fire broke out at the Assembly Complex on Sunday night.

It remains unclear whether the fire is linked to the political turmoil, but speculations about a long-standing feud between Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who is now the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, have been circulating.

