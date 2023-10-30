The attacks on President Bola Tinubu and Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), by the Kaduna-based Islamic cleric Sheikh Ahmed Gumi, have continued to generate reactions from chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Sheikh Gumi was reported to have delivered an outrageous sermon at a Kaduna Mosque, where he declared that Christians and Southerners cannot be trusted with the security of Nigeria.

The Islamic cleric was also reported to have told his congregation that President Bola Tinubu would not be allowed to go for his second term if he failed to meet some specific requests.

In the sermon, Gumi was said to have accused President Tinubu of planning to turn Abuja into Israel's capital, Tel Aviv and Muslims would become targets and get killed following the reception given to the Israeli ambassador in Wike's office.

However, Gumi's comment does not only generate reactions from religious and regional leaders but also from some APC chieftains. Some of them are listed below:

Femi Fani-Kayode

One of the prominent figures in the ruling APC who have reacted to Gumi's outburst was Femi Fani-Kayode, one of the spokesperson of President Tinubu's campaign in the 2023 presidential election.

The former minister of aviation called on President Tinubu to call Gumi to order while alleging that the Islamic cleric was attempting to cause religious crisis in the country.

He then commended the Northern leaders and Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) for their condemnation of Gumi's outburst.

Jonathan Vatsa, Niger APC Chieftain

Another APC chieftain who recently reacted to Gumi's outburst against President Tinubu and Wike was Vatsa, a former commissioner Information, Culture, and Tourism, telling the Islamic cleric that the FCT belonged to all Nigerians.

Vatsa said:

“Any region that is laying claim to the ownership of Abuja is indirectly laying claim to the ownership of Nigeria. Abuja, as it is today, was developed with resources from all over Nigeria, be it from oil, cattle rearing, and cocoa, among others.”

Yekeen Nabena

Nabeena, a former deputy national publicity secretary of the APC, in his reaction to the cleric's outburst, called on President Tinubu to arrest Sheikh Gumi.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Sunday, October 22, Nabena condemned the outburst of the Islamic leader, saying he and some 'ethnic and religious bigots' in the northern part of Nigeria have some sense of entitlement.

His statement reads in part:

"Some Northerners' sense of entitlement is not only dividing the Nation but making them see Southerners as inferior to them in a country where everyone supposed to have equal rights."

