More criticism has begun to flood in against Sheikh Ahmad Gumi over his controversial sermon

Gumi, in his eye-stirring sermon, attacked the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike

Criticising Gumi's comment, former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani Kayode has called on the presidency to caution the cleric

FCT, Abuja - Former Aviation Minister Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has advised Islamic cleric Sheikh Ahmad Gumi to refrain from stoking religious and ethnic tensions in Nigeria.

Fani-Kayode has called on the Federal Government to caution Gumi for provocative and incendiary comments.

In a lengthy article published in Sunday Vanguard, Fani-Kayode commended Northern elders for distancing themselves from Gumi's threats.

He also praised organizations like the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) for standing up to Gumi.

The former Minister said:

“Whichever way you view him, one thing is clear: Gumi is trying to ignite a religious and ethnic war in Nigeria, and someone needs to call him to order before it is too late.”

Fani-Kayode's call for caution against Gumi

These statements by Fani-Kayode come in response to a sermon by Gumi in Kaduna, where he allegedly claimed that Southerners and Christians could not be trusted with the nation's security.

Gumi reportedly suggested that President Bola Tinubu would not be allowed to stay in power if certain demands were not met, and he accused the President of planning to turn Abuja into a place where Muslims would be targeted and killed following the reception of the Israeli Ambassador by the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Mr Nyesom Wike.

“He is not innocent”, MURIC takes side as Gumi calls Wike satanic

Meanwhile, Sheikh Gumi recently criticised the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, for hosting the Ambassador of Israel in his office.

In a 14-minute sermon posted on his official Facebook page last Thursday, Gumi labelled Wike “satanic.”

MURIC has waded into the matter and said Sheikh Gumi has the right to self-expression as guaranteed by the Nigerian constitution.

