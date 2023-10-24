Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has again been condemned over his outburst against President Bola Tinubu and FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike

Apostle Joshua Akinyemiju, the chairman of CAN in Oyo State, said the Islamic cleric always messed up with the freedom of speech and wondered why he had never been arrested

Oladipo Oyewole, the secretary-general of the Yoruba Council of Elders, said Gumi spoke out of lack of information while recalling how the military truncated the growing regional government

Ibadan, Oyo - The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE) have condemned the Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, over his comment against President Bola Tinubu and Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

Gumi, in a broadcast on his Facebook page, alleged that the security of the country would be undermined if left in the hands of a Southerner and that a Southern Christian should not have occupied the office of the FCT minister, The Guardian reported.

CAN, Yoruba elders attack Gumi over outburst against President Tinubu, Wike Photo Credit: Sheikh Ahmed Gumi, Nyesom Wike

Source: Twitter

CAN reacts to Sheikh Gumi's outburst against Tinubu, Wike

Oladipo Oyewole and Apostle Joshua Akinyemiju, the secretary-general of the Yoruba elders and CAN chairman of the Oyo state chapter, in a separate statement, tackled the Islamic comment over his inciting statement.

Akinyemiju said Gumi has continued to abuse the privilege of the freedom of speech, adding that the Islamic cleric was fond of "messing up the sensibilities of both successive governments in Nigeria and Nigerians."

The Christian leader wondered why Gumi had never been invited for questioning despite many incendiary comments from him.

Yoruba leaders kick as Gumi criticizes Tinubu, Wike

On his part, Oyewole said:

"I have tapped into the ranting of the highly controversial Islamic scholar, Gumi. Gumi spoke out of lack of information and knowledge."

He further explained that political leaders respected and tolerated each other before the 1966 coup in the country, adding that Gumi was wrong in his assertion because history showed how poor management and fear made some people to kill regional government that gave room for growth.

