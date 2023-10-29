Imo state Governor Hope Uzodimma has revealed the zone that he will hand over power to in 2027 after his second term in office

Uzodimma said he is determined to hand over to Owerri Zone based on the Imo Charter of Equity

He also said because of the overwhelming support his administration has received from Owerri zone for his re-election.

Imo state, Owerri - Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state has opened up on the zone that will succeed him after his second term in office in 2027.

Uzodimma said he will hand over to Owerri Zone in 2027 based on the Imo Charter of Equity and the overwhelming support the zone has given for his re-election, Vanguard reported.

Uzodimma says Owerri Zone will succeed him in 2027 Photo Credit: Hope Uzodimma

He urged Owerri Zone leaders to unite and forge a common front to enable them to succeed him in 2027

Uzodimma stated this while speaking assurance at the Owerri Zone Youth and Women endorsement rally on Friday, October 27, 2027.

He urged the zone to unite for peace to attract local and foreign direct investments to the area.

The governor noted that “unity will bring prosperity, cure poverty, provide jobs that will engage the youths and reduce violence in the zone and Imo State in general.”

Uzodimma called on the youths to shun violence, vandalism and destruction “because such behaviour will not bring anything good, rather it will bring destruction and stigmatisation to them.”

