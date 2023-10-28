President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has yet again been congratulated by another governor from the opposition party

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom joins the list of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors and chieftains to congratulate the President

While speaking at a public function, Governor Eno pledged to open the door of collaboration to the President

Uyo, Akwa Ibom - Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, congratulated President Bola Tinubu for his recent Supreme Court victory.

He emphasised that this legal triumph effectively ended the litigations surrounding President Tinubu's election on February 25, 2023.

Governor Eno of Akwa Ibom congratulated President Tinubu for his victory at the Supreme Court. Photo Credit: Umo Eno/Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Despite Akwa Ibom State traditionally being a stronghold of the People's Democratic Party, Governor Eno pledged his government's commitment to collaborate with Tinubu's administration to promote development in the state.

Governor Eno made these remarks during a "Thank You Meeting" with Christian Leaders in the State, held at the Banquet Hall in the Government House, Uyo.

He reassured the group of his dedication to leading a unified and prosperous Akwa Ibom State to validate the trust placed in him by the church and the people during the recent gubernatorial election.

Governor Eno commits to development of Akwa Ibom State

Governor Eno acknowledged the challenges faced by the nation due to the removal of oil subsidies but assured that his administration would prioritise the efficient use of available resources for the benefit of the general populace rather than squandering them on non-essential expenditures.

He said:

“When I say there is no money, I mean there is no money to throw around but there is money to do good things. There is money to do every good thing. Money to do investments will not be a problem in this state.

"Money by itself is a scarce commodity. If you throw money around like that, it will lose its value”.

The governor expressed his gratitude to the clergymen for maintaining unity within the church community, emphasising the importance of transcending political and ethnic affiliations to align with his administration's inclusive approach.

He said:

“What the devil is trying to do is to dissipate us, and when we start fighting, they rejoice. Let’s look for them and tell them that politics is over. Let’s bring people back. Let’s build a united church so that we can have our strength.

“Let us join hands and support the Government. What the devil is trying to do is to dissipate us, and when we start fighting, they rejoice.”

