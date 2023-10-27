Evangelist Chukwuebuka Anozie Obi of the Zion Prayer Movement Outreach has endorsed Governor Hope Uzodimma for a second term

The popular Lagos-based pastor urged Imo electorates to go out there and vote wisely for Uzodimma

Obi said Uzodimma was the only governor from the southeast, who intervened during the demolition that affected Igbos in Lagos

A popular Lagos-based pastor, Evangelist Chukwuebuka Anozie Obi of the Zion Prayer Movement Outreach, has revealed the reason why Governor Hope Uzodimma should be re-elected in the forthcoming November 11 governorship election in Imo state.

Obi, who officially endorsed Uzodimma’s reelection bid praised the governor's exceptional leadership and vision for the state.

According to the Imo APC camp in a statement sent to Legit.ng, the spiritual leader stated this in a video he released on Wednesday, October 25.

He commended the governor for his achievements and dedication to the well-being of the people.

The endorsement of Obi, who hails from Ubulu-Ihejifor in Oru-West L.G.A, Imo State is expected to carry substantial weight ahead of the polls.

The influential spiritual leader said Uzodimma’s intervention during the demolition exercise, which affected the Igbos in Lagos was commendable.

He also praised the governor for his performance in healthcare, economic development, education, and infrastructure.

"My interest in the Imo Governorship election is peace. I know that people listen to me and respect me enough because they know I am a man of integrity. I want to use this opportunity to praise Governor Uzodimma because we must praise him when he does well. When Lagos started demolishing houses of Igbo people, Uzodimma was the only governor from the southeast who went to meet the Lagos State Governor. They dialogued, and the demolition was stopped.

"There was a time I cried out about the road leading to my village, which was abandoned by previous governors, and Uzodimma listened to me and promised that the road would be fixed. He has fulfilled his promises, as the contractors are now set to begin the renovation of the road. I thank the governor for his intervention in Lagos, for what he has been doing in Imo State, and for what he will continue to do after the election. So, Imolites, go out there, vote wisely, and don't be deceived."

