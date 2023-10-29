There are speculations that the Labour Party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi, went into hiding after the Supreme Court affirmed President Bola Tinubu's election

However, his campaign organisation clarified that he had travelled abroad before the judgment notice

The Supreme Court dismissed appeals by Obi and the Peoples Democratic Party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, upholding Tinubu's victory

FCT, Abuja - The Labour Party (LP) campaign organisation has reacted to the insinuation that its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, went into hiding following the Supreme Court verdict which affirmed President Bola Tinubu's election.

Legit.ng reports that the apex court on Thursday, October 26, dismissed the appeals filed by Obi and that of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The seven-man panel unanimously upheld Tinubu's victory in the February 25 election.

Supreme Court verdict: Peter Obi keeps mum

Following the Supreme Court verdict, many Nigerians expected Obi to issue a statement to express his position,

The former governor of Anambra state has, however, remained silent so far, fueling social media speculations that he must have gone into hiding or was still hurting from the loss.

Nevertheless, the spokesman of the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Yunusa Tanko, has debunked the speculations, The Punch reported.

Tanko said Obi had travelled out of the country long before the Supreme Court judgment notice arrived.

Supreme Court: LP rejects verdict

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the LP expressed shock over the Supreme Court judgment.

The party said it disagreed with the outcome of the proceedings, alleging that the apex court was presented with substantial evidence indicating the 2023 presidential election was flawed.

Obidients attack Obi's supporter for congratulating Tinubu

In a related development, the Supreme Court verdict has divided the Labour Party candidate's camp.

Akin Olaoye, a strong supporter of Obi, recently took to his Twitter page to address his fellow Obidients (Peter Obi's supporters) and encourage them to remain resolute as they work ahead for the next election.

Olaoye ended his message by congratulating Tinubub, a move which was strongly condemned by his fellow Obidients.

