The Labour Party has reacted to Thursday's Supreme Court judgment which upheld Asiwaju Bola Tinubu's election

The leadership of the party in a statement expressed disappointment over the apex court's verdict, disagreeing with the whole outcome

LP however affirmed that the struggles of Nigeria's democracy so far have been destroyed

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over 2 years of experience covering political parties and movements

FCT, Abuja - The Labour Party (LP) has expressed shock over the Supreme Court judgment which dismissed Peter Obi's petition and upheld the election of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Labour Party ahs called on the international community to defend Nigeria's democracy. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Labour Party sends message to Nigerians after loss at Supreme Court

The party who disagreed with the outcome of the proceedings expressed surprise over the apex court's judgment despite being presented with substantial evidence and claims indicating the 2023 presidential election was flawed and maintained it has moved on.

LP says it has accepted the Supreme Court’s Thursday decision which affirmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the valid winner of the February 25 presidential election.

In a statement signed by LP's national president, Julius Abure and shared on its website, the party was indeed surprised that even the apex court would toe the line of an earlier judgement in spite of all the flaws associated with the judgement delivered by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

Abure however, noted that there were great lessons to be learned from the court's outing, adding that what transpired in Nigeria since the February 25 presidential election is a clear testament that Nigeria’s institutions were not working and that the country may be sliding towards dictatorship.

"We weep for our Institutions that cannot rise to the occasion and courageously defend democracy and the voices of our people."

LP alleges a plot to suppress Abure, Peter Obi

LP also raised the alarm over an alleged plot by a section of the ruling class to suppress him, the party’s standard bearer, Peter Obi and the ‘Obedient Movement’ following the ruling of the Supreme Court on Thursday.

"We are also calling on the international community to rise to the occasion to defend democracy in Nigeria. Your voices were loud and clear in condemnation of the outcome of the presidential election. As we approach the next stage of our democratic journey, we call on you to stand by the millions of Nigerians who are already pushed beyond their limits into unnecessary hardship and penury."

The party however urged Nigerians especially Obedients, to be vigilant and brace up for the challenges ahead, while noting that the "struggle for a New Nigeria will certainly be tortuous and hard".

Read the Labour Party's full statement here:

"Peter Obi will never be Nigeria's President": Reno Omokri says

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that political critic and public affairs commentator, Reno Omokri has reacted to the judgment of the Supreme Court affirming the victory of President Tinubu.

Omokri said Peter Obi can never become Nigeria’s president.

He stated this immediately after the apex court gave its final verdict on the 2023 presidential election.

PDP reacts as Supreme Court dismisses Atiku's case, shares resolve

Meanwhile, the PDP has said it is appalled by the judgement of the Supreme Court in the petition filed by its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

In a statement signed by Debo Ologunagba, the PDP spokesperson, obtained by Legit.ng on Thursday, October 26, the main opposition party alleged that the apex court has failed Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng