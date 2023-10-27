Reno Omokri, the PDP chieftain, has said the claims by some supporters of Peter Obi of the Labour Party that President Bola Tinubu is not their president is a treasonable crime

Omokri's comment followed the claim by some Obi's supporters, including Aisha Yesufu and Chimamanda Adichie, who believe the former Anambra governor was their president

Yesufu and Adichie have made the claims separately, but Omokri maintained that rejecting Tinubu as President after the Supreme Court declared him as one is unconstitutional and treasonable

Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide, has reacted to some of the claims by the camp of Peter Obi, the Labour Party flagbearer in the February 25 presidential election, claiming that the former governor of Anambra State was their president because they voted for him.

In a veiled message on his Twitter page on Friday, October 27, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain said anyone who feels President Bola Tinubu is not his or her president after the Supreme Court had declared him as the winner of the 2023 election is committing treason.

Omokri warns Peter Obi's supporters against rejecting Tinubu as president Photo Credit: Reno Omokri, Aisha Yesufu, Chimamanda Adichie

Source: Twitter

Omokri maintained that such persons were trying to turn the youth of the country against a "constitutional authority", and that was tantamount to a crime against their own country.

"It is a treasonable offence to say Tinubu is not your president", Omokri

He said if anyone makes such a claim in a country under military control, such as the Niger Republic, such a person would be gunned down because it would be considered treason.

According to Omokri, anyone who refused to accept Bola Tinubu as his or her president has only one option: denouncing his or her citizenship and leaving the country for others rather than trying to turn the youths against the constituted authority.

The Supreme Court on Thursday, October 26, dismissed the appeal filed by Peter Obi against President Bola Tinubu's victory at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), which earlier affirmed that Tinubu was the poll winner.

Omokri reacts to Chimamanda Adichie, Aisha Yosufu's comment against Tinubu

Chimamanda Adichie, a staunch supporter of Peter Obi, address the Labour Party candidate at a United States university as "the man who many of us know won the election in Nigeria.”

On her part, Aisha Yesufu, another supporter of Peter Obi, in her reaction to the apex court ruling, insisted that the constitutional president was not her president.

Reacting to the development, Omokri said:

"Publishing that a duly elected President, affirmed by the highest court of the land, is not the President is not 'cruise' or a joke. Were you to try that in the Niger Republic, whose coup many of you celebrated, you would be shot!"

See the tweet here:

Source: Legit.ng